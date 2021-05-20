Set of Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' damaged by Cyclone Tauktae; watch viral video

Even as the entertainment industry was reeling under the effect of shoots being halted due to the second wave of COVID-19, the cyclone Tauktae has worsened the situation, with majority sets in Maharashtra, Gujarat and areas damaged in a big way.
According to latest reports, the sets of Ajay Devgn's sports-drama 'Maidaan' was damaged due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds as Cyclone Tauktae passed through Mumbai.
There were reportedly about 40 people present on set when the cyclone hit. However, no casualty has been reported.
A video from the set, located in the outskirts of Mumbai, is currently going viral on social media.
Check it out here:
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the makers of 'Maidaan' released an official statement rubbishing reports of its OTT release.
Producers Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, in a joint statement said, "We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay per view release of the film ‘Maidaan’. Our focus, at present, is to complete the film keeping everyone’s safety in mind and in full compliance of Protocols laid down by the Government. We request you to please reach out to us regarding any news about Maidaan."
'Maidaan' is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football.
Helmed by 'Badhai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.