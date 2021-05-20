Set of Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' damaged by Cyclone Tauktae; watch viral video

Even as the entertainment industry was reeling under the effect of shoots being halted due to the second wave of COVID-19, the cyclone Tauktae has worsened the situation, with majority sets in Maharashtra, Gujarat and areas damaged in a big way.

According to latest reports, the sets of Ajay Devgn's sports-drama 'Maidaan' was damaged due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds as Cyclone Tauktae passed through Mumbai.

There were reportedly about 40 people present on set when the cyclone hit. However, no casualty has been reported.

A video from the set, located in the outskirts of Mumbai, is currently going viral on social media.

Check it out here: