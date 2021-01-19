Sequel to Aamir Khan's 'Sarfarosh' will be dedicated to CRPF personnel, reveals filmmaker John Mathew Matthan

Talking in the same context, he said, that in present times, a film-maker is not compelled to keep romantic songs as it is not a marketing requirement anymore. "Now, when I make Sarfarosh 2, I may keep lesser number of songs." Another subject of liking for the veteran film-maker other than films is the evolution of religion and how it has impacted the human race as a whole. He said that he feels life has become much easier now with access to the internet.

Speaking about his experience as Jury-Chairman for Indian Panaroma, he said, "I saw 180 films and realized how diverse we are". He added India is a bubbling active democracy. "This is a country to be embraced and loved".

Shri Matthan has won the National Film Award for the film 'Sarfarosh' (1999), which he directed and produced and for which he wrote the story-screenplay as well.