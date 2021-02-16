'Sending a hug and some burnol': Kangana Ranaut reacts to being trolled over comparison with Tom Cruise

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was brutally trolled for declaring that she has raw talent like Meryl Streep and glamour like Gal Gadot, on Tuesday reacted to a news report about the meme fest triggered by her tweet on comparison with Tom Cruise.
"Meme fest on Twitter after Kangana Ranaut claims of being a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise," read the headline of the report by KRKBoxOffice.
Hitting back at former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kamaal R Khan's website for the same, she wrote, "I never claimed, Nick Powell one of the biggest stunt directors in the world did .... sending a hug and some burnol."
For the unversed, Ranaut, who had compared herself to Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streep, had later shared an interview of 'Manikarnika' action director Nick Powells.
In the interview, the stunt director who has also worked with Hollywood star Tom Cruise had said that the actress 'at times pulled off smoother stunts than Tom'.
Sharing the interview, the 'Panga' actress had tweeted: "Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo."
(That's what happens when Nick Powell, who choreographed action sequences in Braveheart, The Gladiator and the Tom Cruise-starrer The Last Samurai, says Kangana "pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise" in Manikarnika)
On the work front, Ranaut's Dhaakad, touted as a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai with the actress playing the role of an officer in the movie.
The film, which tackles serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, also features Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.
Ranaut will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', an upcoming bilingual biopic on the late J Jayalalithaa.
The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by A L Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree.
She will also be seen in the film 'Tejas' and the sequel 'Manikarnika-The legend of Didda'.