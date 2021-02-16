'Sending a hug and some burnol': Kangana Ranaut reacts to being trolled over comparison with Tom Cruise

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was brutally trolled for declaring that she has raw talent like Meryl Streep and glamour like Gal Gadot, on Tuesday reacted to a news report about the meme fest triggered by her tweet on comparison with Tom Cruise.

"Meme fest on Twitter after Kangana Ranaut claims of being a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise," read the headline of the report by KRKBoxOffice.

Hitting back at former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kamaal R Khan's website for the same, she wrote, "I never claimed, Nick Powell one of the biggest stunt directors in the world did .... sending a hug and some burnol."