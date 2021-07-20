'Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 3 years of engagement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Tuesday celebrated three years of togetherness and posted adorable throwback pictures on social media.
A day after she celebrated her 39th birthday, Priyanka reminisced over the marriage proposal by the 'Sucker' singer three years ago.
The 'Baywatch' actress showered love on her husband by posting a cute picture. She also flaunts a huge diamond ring.
She also added a short note reflecting on the day when Nick asked her to marry him.
"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you," Priyanka captioned her post.
Nick too shared a photo from July 19, 2018, which seems to be the day he popped the big question. With the photo, Nick also seems to have given a sneak peek into his grand proposal date with Priyanka.
He captioned his post, "3 years ago today."
Responding to the post, PeeCee dropped an adorable comment. "Thank you for asking jaan," Priyanka wrote.
According to Vogue, Nick whisked Priyanka off to Crete, which she understood to be a trip for her birthday on July 18.
He waited until after midnight, so that future engagement anniversaries would not coincide with her birthday celebrations. Reportedly, he had picked out the ring a few weeks earlier after shutting down the Tiffany & Co. in London.
It was in August 2018 that the couple officially announced their engagement.
Priyanka and Nick got married in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace-- as per Christian tradition on December 1, 2018 and as per Hindu rituals on December 2.
Continuing the celebration, the duo then hosted a wedding reception in Delhi. Post that Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra threw a party for their close friends and family. They also hosted a wedding reception bash in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.
Meanwhile, Priyanka who celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday, also shared a post earlier to express her gratitude for all the love and wishes.
She also thanked Nick for making her birthday special even when he couldn't be there to celebrate.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next feature in 'Text For You' and 'Matrix 4'. She is currently shooting for a web series in London. It is being helmed by the Russo brothers.
