'Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 3 years of engagement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Tuesday celebrated three years of togetherness and posted adorable throwback pictures on social media.

A day after she celebrated her 39th birthday, Priyanka reminisced over the marriage proposal by the 'Sucker' singer three years ago.

The 'Baywatch' actress showered love on her husband by posting a cute picture. She also flaunts a huge diamond ring.

She also added a short note reflecting on the day when Nick asked her to marry him.

"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you," Priyanka captioned her post.