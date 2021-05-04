Seema Pahwa says it was 'painful and shocking' to see similarities between 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' and 'Pagglait'

Bollywood actor-director Seema Pahwa recently spoke about the similarities between her film Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Pagglait.

Months after releasing in theatres, Pahwa’s Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi has found a whole new audience on Netflix. Over the past few weeks, the film has managed to maintain its spot as one of the platform’s top 10 most-watched titles.

In an interaction with Film Companion, Pahwa said that a few people who worked on her film Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, were also crew members on Pagglait. She said that she feels 'cheated' how she was still not informed of the similarities between the two films.

Pahwa added that it was 'painful' and 'shocking' to see the similarities between the two films as location Pagglait was shot at was the same as ours.

She stated that the similarities could’ve been a coincidence as both films have middle-class families, in which you find the same kinds of characters, but the location being the same was a 'problem.'

Pahwas said that the makers of Pagglait should have talked about it so that they could’ve changed some things to make both the films more individualistic. She admitted that there was ignorance on her part too because she found out too late that a film just like theirs was being made.

Both the films revolve around a person's death and the events unfolding until the 'terhvi' - the 13th day of the funeral rituals.

Directed by Umesh Bist, Pagglait was released on March 26 on Netflix, whereas Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi made a debut at the MAMI Film Festival in 2019 before it was released in theatres earlier this year.