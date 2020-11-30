Seema and Sohail Khan in an open marriage? Twitterati have questions about couple's living arrangements in ‘Fabulous Lives’

"Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives" is a new reality series on Netflix gives a glimpse of the "fabulous lives," that four-star "Bollywood wives," have been living.

The light-hearted show which began streaming on Netflix on November 27 features actors Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni's wife and former actress Neelam Kothari.

The trailer of the show revealed that the four women have been friends for 25 years and hence share a strong bond.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also make a cameo in the trailer.