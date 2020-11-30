Seema and Sohail Khan in an open marriage? Twitterati have questions about couple's living arrangements in ‘Fabulous Lives’

"Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives" is a new reality series on Netflix gives a glimpse of the "fabulous lives," that four-star "Bollywood wives," have been living.
The light-hearted show which began streaming on Netflix on November 27 features actors Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni's wife and former actress Neelam Kothari.
The trailer of the show revealed that the four women have been friends for 25 years and hence share a strong bond.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also make a cameo in the trailer.
Those who watched the series have noticed that Seema and Sohail are apparently not living under the same roof after 22 years of marriage.
The season’s first episode shows Sohail entering Seema’s abode after which the latter can be heard saying “So Sohail came over.” This suggested that the two are probably not residing together.
In the fourth episode, their elder son Nirvaan returns from the US and while checking out their freshly renovated home, Seema tells him to spend more time with her.
He says, “You are talking as if I live across the ocean. I live across the street.”
Seema then tells the camera, “I don’t see enough of him. He stays with his dad, and he comes here and sleeps. It’s one of the most annoying things about Nirvaan.”
Here are some Twitter reactions to Seema and Sohail’s relationship.
Seema Khan is a fashion designer by profession and owns a label under her name in Bandra. She married Sohail in 1998 on the day of his directorial debut “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” released. They have two sons Nirvaan and Yohan.
Seema is the sister of Bunty Sachdeva, owner of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, and cousin to Ritika Sachdeh - wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma.
The show is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)