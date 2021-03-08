'Seeing birth of a child most spine chilling experience': Virat's special wish for Anushka and daughter Vamika on Women's Day 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a special post for his wife and actress Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021.
Kohli shared an unseen picture of Sharma holding their baby girl and wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men.”
“Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world,” he added.
Sharma and Kohli who announced their pregnancy last August, welcomed the baby on January 11.
Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn.
"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.
They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.
"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.
Virushka first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.
Sharma, who is also the co-founder of the banner Clean Slate Filmz, had a great 2020 work wise as two of her productions -- Netflix film "Bulbbul" and Amazon Prime Video web series "Paatal Lok" -- garnered favourable reviews from both audiences and critics.
As an actor, she last appeared in the 2018 film "Zero", alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
