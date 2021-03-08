'Seeing birth of a child most spine chilling experience': Virat's special wish for Anushka and daughter Vamika on Women's Day 2021

Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn.

"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.

They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.

"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.

Virushka first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Sharma, who is also the co-founder of the banner Clean Slate Filmz, had a great 2020 work wise as two of her productions -- Netflix film "Bulbbul" and Amazon Prime Video web series "Paatal Lok" -- garnered favourable reviews from both audiences and critics.

As an actor, she last appeared in the 2018 film "Zero", alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.