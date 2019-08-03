See Pics: Kareena Kapoor enjoys pool-party with son Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been traveling back and forth between Mumbai and London for work commitments and amid them, she slips in some special time for son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress was recently seen enjoying a pool party with the adorable kid.
In the viral pictures, the actress can be seen with her back to the camera while Taimur is playing in the pool. Kareena can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts while Taimur's nanny accompanies the mother and son due.
Take a look:kare
Earlier Taimur was was spotted with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, as they visited farms and interacted with animals there. Pictures of the playdate had also made headlines. Kareena recently shot for Dance India Dance Battle of Champions' new episode in Manish Malhotra saree.
She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar starter 'Good News' and recently wrapped up shooting Irrfan Khan starter 'Angerzi Medium'. Kapoor will soon begin preparing for Karan's next multistarrer Takht.
