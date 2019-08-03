See Pics: Kareena Kapoor enjoys pool-party with son Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been traveling back and forth between Mumbai and London for work commitments and amid them, she slips in some special time for son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress was recently seen enjoying a pool party with the adorable kid.

In the viral pictures, the actress can be seen with her back to the camera while Taimur is playing in the pool. Kareena can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts while Taimur's nanny accompanies the mother and son due.

Take a look:kare