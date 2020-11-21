‘Section of audience is so negative in India’: Saif Ali Khan on why he might chicken out of his autobiography

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had announced in August that his autobiography will be out by 2021. However, in a latest development the Nawab stated he might chicken out owing to the abuse he might face for being honest.

In a podcast with social media influence Amanda Cerny, the 50-year-old star said that writing a book is a lot of work and the response by a section of readers in India would be so negative, he might not want to share details of his life.

He said, “Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it’s too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people. Honestly, I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way.”

“I’m really sorry to say it, I’m going to say it, I don’t think the general audience -- and not just general -- but there will be a section of the audience that’s so negative in India that I don’t want to share my life and talk about things...," he added.