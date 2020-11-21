‘Section of audience is so negative in India’: Saif Ali Khan on why he might chicken out of his autobiography

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had announced in August that his autobiography will be out by 2021. However, in a latest development the Nawab stated he might chicken out owing to the abuse he might face for being honest.
In a podcast with social media influence Amanda Cerny, the 50-year-old star said that writing a book is a lot of work and the response by a section of readers in India would be so negative, he might not want to share details of his life.
He said, “Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it’s too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people. Honestly, I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way.”
“I’m really sorry to say it, I’m going to say it, I don’t think the general audience -- and not just general -- but there will be a section of the audience that’s so negative in India that I don’t want to share my life and talk about things...," he added.
Earlier, while sharing details of his untitled autobiography to be published by HarperCollins Publishers India, the “Sacred Games” actor said he hopes to open up with all his heart and a dash of humour.
"So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course,” said Saif.
Saif and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, recently announced they are expecting their second child after son Taimur, who was born in 2016. Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his earlier marriage to Amrita Singh.
The son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with Yash Chopra's "Parampara".
His upcoming release is the YRF-produced "Bunty Aur Babli 2", co-starring Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He also has Pavan Kripalani's "Bhoot Police" lined up, co-starring Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.
