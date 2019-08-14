Section 375: Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna to acquit audience with need for 'consent' in relationship

New Delhi: Drawing inspiration from some real-life incidents, the trailer of Richa Chaddha starrer 'Section 375' is here featuring the actor as a fearless lawyer echoing the words 'consent' and 'permission' in the courtroom.

Beginning with a victim giving a painful testimony of her being raped to an insensitive police inspector, the trailer is sure to send chills down your spine.

Richa who is playing the victim's lawyer has been pitted against Akshaye Khanna, the accused's lawyer with both doing everything to protect their clients. And if anyone is less acquainted or unaware of Indian Penal Code's 'Section 375', here's the film to make them familiar that 'consent' and 'permission' are needed for sexual intimacy.