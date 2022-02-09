Second edition of Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) Awards to be held on Feb 27; hosted by Swanand Kirkire, Tisca Chopra

The second edition of the Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) in Association with Final Draft is set to be held virtually on 27th February 2022. It will be hosted by Swanand Kirkire and Tisca Chopra.

Lauded as one of the most prestigious awards, SWA Awards is credited to be the only one in the country dedicated entirely to screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi feature films, television shows, and web series.

Rather than focusing mostly on a film’s box office collection, star power, TRPs and popularity, SWA Awards gives more emphasis to the craft of screenwriting.

Judged by a jury of eminent screenwriters, SWA continues to be the most coveted one for writers in India. The awards will be given to the best writing in 15 categories for work released in the calendar year 2020. (1st Jan 2020-31st Dec 2020). Announced on 5th January 2021, the submissions for SWA Awards were closed on 7th March 2021.

This year, the number of entries received across categories includes feature films (92), lyrics (101), web series (46), and television (96). The total number of writers involved in the process (including writers who have submitted their entries, Jury members, Committee & EC members) is close to 600. The screen-writers community is quite excited about the second edition of SWA Awards, as they have enthusiastically participated to shape this award and its motto. In short, SWA Awards are 'by the writers, and for the writers'!

Commenting on the new edition of SWA Awards, Mr. Robin Bhatt - President, SWA says, “Fulfilling our promise even in such challenging times, we feel proud to present the second edition of SWA Awards, considered as the most honest and earnest one. It gives an equal opportunity to an aspiring 20-year-old and an experienced 60-year-old to compete with each other and the only parameter to judge them is their writing ability and skill.”

The theme of this year’s edition is equally unique, as new-age storytellers will pay tribute to folk storytellers (folk artists) of India (from Kashmir to Kanyakumari) by inviting them to showcase their performances from all four corners of the country on the Awards night.

Manisha Korde, Chairperson, Awards Sub-Committee 2021 says, "While folk artists’ livelihood took a major setback because of the lockdown, SWA has invited a handful of them for this year’s ceremony showcasing their solidarity and support. Interestingly, a big gang of collaborators worked selflessly to reach the interiors of the country to discover the finest of artists, crossing the hurdles of language and Covid restrictions."

She further adds, “The whole world’s sanity was poised on the tip of writers’ pen during the lockdown. When trauma ruled the world, dramas created by writers offered the escape just needed, so that people resume their daily struggles with renewed zeal. It’s time to salute those magicians.”

Satyam Tripathy, Joint Secretary - SWA says, “Going by the real meaning of the popular song ‘Sathi haath badhana’, almost 1000 screenwriters and lyricists have come together to create the second edition of our prestigious awards. I can actually feel the ripples of excitement in the industry around SWA Awards.”

The SWA Awards ceremony 2021 will be streamed live on its YouTube channel and Facebook page on 27th February 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:26 AM IST