Second act: After a series of duds, Aditya Roy Kapoor seems to have turned the tide with Malang

Another actor looking to open Chapter II of his career with Malang is Kunal Kemmu. He is indisputably talented but his career started languishing soon after he made his debut as a leading man in the Bhatts’ Kalyug (2005). Despite positive reactions to Traffic Signal and Go Goa Gone, his stint as a leading man was going nowhere.

He was agile enough to realise this and switched to playing a negative role in Kalank. He followed it soon thereafter with another negative role as a deeply disturbed young man in Malang. There is renewed interest in Kemmu and he’s young enough at the age of 36 to capitalise on being given another chance.

A popular star for over a decade, Bobby Deol’s career has been on the downside after Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011). Matters reached such a head that the actor was forced to take an extended hiatus and had not a single film of his releasing in the theatres for three whole years between 2014 and 2016.

But Bobby pulled himself up by his bootstraps and developed a fresh look and physique after he landed a meaty role in the Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Housefull 4 soon followed. And now Bobby is headlining an OTT venture produced by Shah Rukh’s production house. Bobby is a working actor once again.

Saif Ali Khan will turn 50 this August...and the actor is confidently embarking on an exciting new phase of his life. His days as a successful draw as a solo hero of such romantic comedies as Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste and Love Aaj Kal may well be behind him now but he has bravely grabbed a range of experimental opportunities that have helped him stay relevant.

Saif was the first popular name to take to the web series world with Sacred Games and it helped swivel the spotlight back onto him. He showed willingness to dabble in nouvelle cinema like the black comedy Kaalakaandi and the period revenge drama Laal Kaptaan.

And he had no qualms about essaying be the role of the heroine’s father in Jawaani Jaaneman or playing the antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn who was in the titular role in the current blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

A willingness to adapt is the name of the game today. Those who don't, run the risk of falling by the wayside; but those who do can open the curtains on their career’s Second Act.