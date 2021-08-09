'Searching for mind in his knee': Akshay Kumar trolls Kapil Sharma in latest pic

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who recently shot for the first episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming season, had a hilarious reply to a picture shared by the comedian.

Kapil recently took to Instagram to share a picture where Akshay Kumar is seen touching his knee. Sharing it, Kapil wrote in Hindi: "Renowned film actor Mr. Akshay Kumar taking blessings for his new film #bellbottom."

Akshay had an equally hilarious response to the post. He commented, "And after blessing Mr. Akshay Kumar searching for Mr. Kapil Sharma's mind in his knee!"