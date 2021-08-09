'Searching for mind in his knee': Akshay Kumar trolls Kapil Sharma in latest pic

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who recently shot for the first episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming season, had a hilarious reply to a picture shared by the comedian.
Kapil recently took to Instagram to share a picture where Akshay Kumar is seen touching his knee. Sharing it, Kapil wrote in Hindi: "Renowned film actor Mr. Akshay Kumar taking blessings for his new film #bellbottom."
Akshay had an equally hilarious response to the post. He commented, "And after blessing Mr. Akshay Kumar searching for Mr. Kapil Sharma's mind in his knee!"
The first episode of the upcoming season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will feature the team of Akshay Kumar's action drama 'Bellbottom'. Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani will grace the show with Kumar.
On Sunday, Kapil shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the show's cast and the 'Bellbottom' team.
"Party after wonderful episode with team Bellbottom," he wrote in the caption.
The makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'- Sony TV Entertainment recently shared the first promo of the much-awaited show on their official Instagram handle. However, other details of the show, including when it will air on the Sony TV Entertainment channel are being kept under wraps.
Speaking of Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom', the slick trailer of Pooja Entertainment's espionage thriller 'Bellbottom' dropped last week.
Headlined by Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.
The Akshay Kumar starrer is slated for a big-screen release on August 19.
