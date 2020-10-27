SC/ST who? How lower-castes are missing from Indian web series

A case study conducted by a popular Instagram page has revealed some interesting findings on account of web series produced in India.

The post shared by Andheri West Sh*t Posting is a division of lead character surnames from 50 web shows like ‘The Family Man’, ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Sacred Games’, and ‘Paatal Lok’ among others.

It states that the surnames were identified based on Central Government's List of OBCs STs and SCs.

The research revealed that 56.78% of the total characters (67 out of 111) were named after Upper Caste surnames when their population is 30.8% in India according to NSSO 2004 (Overrepresentation by +184.35%).

Meanwhile, 5.08% of the total characters (Only 6 out of 111) were named after Lower Caste surnames when their population is 69.3% in India according to NSSO 2004 (Underrepresentation by -92.67%).