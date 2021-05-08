School textbook uses Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande's picture to explain the concept of a 'perfect family'

Ankita and Sushant dated for almost six years and called it quits in 2016. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show "Pavitra Rishta".
While Ankita is now happy with her beau Vicky Jain, Sushant, who died in June 2020 was in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty.
As we near the actor’s first death anniversary, an image which is supposedly from a school textbook in West Bengal, shows Sushant and Ankita from a still in "Pavitra Rishta" with their onscreen son Soham, to explain the concept of family.
The image was shared by Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh, who captioned it as, “Once again a primary textbook of Bengal amazes us by publishing @sushantsinghrajput picture to depict how a perfect family and a perfect father looks like. Undoubtedly our SSR.”
This comes days after the West Bengal Assembly elections which saw the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
For the unversed, many fans of the late actor have been finding reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that she has moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita opened up on her breakup and also addressed social media trolling post Sushant’s demise.
She said, “People are saying to me today ‘you broke up with Sushant’. I ask them ‘how do you know?’ I am not blaming anyone here but Sushant made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career and he chose his career and moved on.”
Ankita also revealed how she dealth with Sushant's death, and how their breakup affected her, as well as not signing big banner films as she wanted to get married and settle with Sushant.
She said, “I am not blaming anyone. But he made his choice clear. He wanted to go with his career.”
