School textbook uses Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande's picture to explain the concept of a 'perfect family'

Ankita and Sushant dated for almost six years and called it quits in 2016. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show "Pavitra Rishta".

While Ankita is now happy with her beau Vicky Jain, Sushant, who died in June 2020 was in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty.

As we near the actor’s first death anniversary, an image which is supposedly from a school textbook in West Bengal, shows Sushant and Ankita from a still in "Pavitra Rishta" with their onscreen son Soham, to explain the concept of family.

The image was shared by Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh, who captioned it as, “Once again a primary textbook of Bengal amazes us by publishing @sushantsinghrajput picture to depict how a perfect family and a perfect father looks like. Undoubtedly our SSR.”