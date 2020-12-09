'Scenes need to be withdrawn': IAF raps Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK over 'inaccurate' depiction

Not everyone has found the recent exchanges amusing, but Kashyap says that he is not much bothered. "Have been getting calls and messages that there have been rumours about the recent developments in the promotions of #AkvsAk. I am not bothered by petty trolls and Bollywood bullies. I always say believe what you see," he tweeted recently.

But while social media trolls can certainly be ignored, it is a far bigger crisis when the Indian Air Force calls for scenes to be deleted from a film.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn," the IAF tweeted on Wednesday in response to the "real narrative" video shared by Anil Kapoor.

The offending video features Kashyap pitching a film to Anil Kapoor, who then proceeds to deny the offer rather vehemently using strong language. And while some in the comments section appeared to find the interaction humorous, the IAF was not amused.