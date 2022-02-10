Scene of PM Nehru embedding a rose on Gangubai modified in Alia Bhatt-starrer; film gets UA certificate

Alia Bhatt's upcoming biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to release in theatres on February 25. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, has reportedly been awarded a 'UA' certificate, by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to a report by ETimes, The CBFC has made four modifications. These include replacement of certain words in two dialogues and deletion of two scenes.

The duration of the film has been reduced by a minute or two. Also, the scene of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, embedding a rose on Gangubai has been modified.

For those unversed, PM Nehru pinned a fresh red rose to his coat everyday as a reminder of his life with wife Mrs. Kamala Nehru, who passed away in 1938 after a prolonged illness.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

The film stars Alia in the titular role along with a talented cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles.

Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi will have cameos.

The film narrates the story of Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl from Kathiawad who gets sold into prostitution by her suitor. Overcoming a life of adversity, Ganga marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai, a madam in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was selected for screening at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:37 AM IST