Scared and loving it

The oxymoronic phrase 'Happily-scared' came into existence when the father of English horror stories Edgar Allan Poe underwent this paradoxical experience while watching dead-bodies being exhumed and consumed by stray dogs! Strangely as well as interestingly, we often unknowingly and unwittingly enjoy macabre indulgences and activities.

Horror stuff is one of the ramifications of ingrained human proclivities. Human brain functions in a balanced juxtaposition of two contradictory emotions. So, what pains you also gives you pleasure. And what scares you, satiates you as well.

Sigmund Freud, who also worked on the concept of spirits, found that most of the people, liking horror films or reading horror stories are those who (temporarily) want to believe in the phenomenon of ‘Contradictory Juxtaposition’ (CJ) to exactify English poet and critic Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s critical theory of ‘Willing suspension of disbelief’.

Psychological critic Norman Holland points to a neuroscientific explanation. When we hear or watch any narrative, our brains go wholly into perceiving mode, turning off the systems for acting or planning to act, and with them go our systems for assessing reality. We have, in Coleridge’s second, more accurate phrase, “poetic faith”.

That’s why humans have such trouble recognizing lies: they first believe, then have to make a conscious effort to disbelieve. To contextualise this in terms of horror films, brain willingly drops the idea of reservations or scepticism about ghosts and turns into a pleasurable (dis)believing mode to enjoy horror flicks. Verily, human brain is bizarre. It finds pleasure in pain and pain in pleasure.