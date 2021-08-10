'Scam 1992' fame Pratik Gandhi reunites with Hansal Mehta for a family drama; first look out

After surprising the audience with his stellar performance on the hit show 'Scam 1992', actor Pratik Gandhi is all set to collaborate once again with filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

This time the duo is working on a film, which is touted as a family drama.

Hansal Mehta will co-produce the yet-to-be-titled project with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh.

Also, actor Khushali Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Pratik in the film -- to be helmed by the director of 'Bose: Dead or Alive' fame Pulkit.

"This film comes to me from a personal space and is very close to me. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to get his land back. The story defines and revolves around a normal middle-class family and it deals with the system, power, and the abused theory of law," Pulkit said in a statement.