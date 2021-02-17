'Scam 1992' actress Anjali Barot who played Harshad Mehta's wife ties the knot with beau Gaurav Arora

Dhanwanthary, who had been in the news for her performance in recent shows like "The Family Man" and "The Reunion", was seen playing the role of the journalist and whistle-blower Sucheta Dalal.

“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” is a financial thriller based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away ".

“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” emerged as one of the top Indian web series of 2020.

Actor Pratik Gandhi, known for his work in Gujarati theatre and cinema, is seen in the role of Harshad Mehta, the scam-tainted broker who was known as the Big Bull.

Harshad entered the stock market by chance in the late 1970s with a natural gift for speculation and entrepreneurship, and an eye for loopholes. Soon Harshad became the common man's hero, and his clients were investing less in the stocks and more in Harshad himself.

The series also features Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, K K Raina, and Lalit Parimoo amongst others. The book has been adapted by screenplay and dialogue writers Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal and Karan Vyas.