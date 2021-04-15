'Scam 1992' actor Pratik Gandhi says 'unfair to compare' his performance with Abhishek Bachchan's in 'The Big Bull'

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who garnered national attention and critical acclaim for playing the role of Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992, recently said that it is unfair to compare his performance with actor Abhishek Bachchan's in The Big Bull.

While Pratik's web series revolves around the scam that Harshad Mehta had been a part of, The Big Bull is more focused on his ‘rags to riches’ story. However, comparisons were afloat the moment fans got to know about the similar story.

In one of his recent interviews, Pratik has, however, stated that he believes the comparison is unfair.

He said that two artists should not be compared as the way they think, feel, and emote is bound to be different.

Pratik further said that there is no sense in any comparison and the two performances should be seen in reference to the script and the character requirement for the same.