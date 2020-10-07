SC to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's death

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, along with the agency's probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, as both are "inter-linked".

The PIL is listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian.

The plea, filed by Puneet Kaur Dhanda through advocate Vineet Dhanda, has sought direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.

Dhanda has urged the top court if after perusal of the same, the court finds it unsatisfactory, then the matter may kindly be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.