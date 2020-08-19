SC orders CBI probe into Sushant's death: Late actor's family says 'faith in India as a robust democracy reaffirmed'

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying the Wednesday morning ruling by the Supreme Court, to hand over probe in the death of the late actor, reaffirms their faith in India as a robust democracy.

The statement from the family reads: "From Sushant's Family 3.30 PM, 19 August 2020.

"We, Sushant's family, thank our friends, well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us. We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion.

"Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. We believe that public trust in institutions is important, today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy."

"We love our country more than ever."