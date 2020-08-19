SC orders CBI probe for Sushant's death: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood celebs welcome the decision

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and several other Bollywood actors took to social media to welcome the decision.

Akshay Kumar from his verified account soon after the verdict became public, tweeted, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers"