SC orders CBI probe for Sushant's death: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood celebs welcome the decision

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and several other Bollywood actors took to social media to welcome the decision.
Akshay Kumar from his verified account soon after the verdict became public, tweeted, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers"
'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter team also took to their official handle and expressed happiness over the decision. Their tweet read: "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING"
"Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR," wrote Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured ex-girlfriend, co-star Kriti Sanon
Parineeti Chopra tweeted: "This is a positive step. Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput"
Here are a few other reactions: