SC issues notice to Amazon Prime after UP man complains 'Mirzapur' web show maligns district

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on plea of a Mirzapur resident complaining against the web series Mirzapur and Amazon Prime for maligning the image of his native place in Uttar Pradesh.

"Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," said the plea.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde after a brief hearing in the matter issued notice on the plea Centre, Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Amazon Prime video.

The plea has been filed by Sujeet Kumar Singh through advocate Binay Kumar Das.