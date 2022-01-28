Sayani Gupta's five unmissable looks

Sayani Gupta has not only made her mark on the Indian Film Industry with her performances, but she is also to watch out for when it comes to forward fashion. The next-gen superstar can carry any experimental style with the same grace and panache. Be it going monochrome or adding a splash of colours – she can do it all, and how. Free Press Journal picks up her five most noticeable looks.

Too much black...Nah!

She soared the temperature on the internet with her cut-out black dress. While sporting a short hair look, the unconventional beauty opted for minimal makeup and emerald earrings.

The orange mermaid

She looked smokin’ hot in her orange bikini as she gave a twist to her look by adding a floral shrug with golden neckpieces. The blow-dried hair and smoky makeup did the rest of the trick.

Boss-Girl vibe

She hopped on the trend of a blazer dress and gave her own spin to the overall look! The new-age star chose a white high-neck collar for her beige dress. While keeping the vibe casual, she opted for a golden tint.

Playing with the slit

The emerging fashion queen took the internet by storm with her high-slit off-shoulder dress. She pulled her hair back in a sleek bun and donned dangling earrings to accentuate the look further.

Going traditional

The actress looked a pure vision to behold in a white-red saree. To add a pop of colour, the actress paired her drape with a red blouse, featuring ruffle details on the sleeves. The bindi stole the entire show.

