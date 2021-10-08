Sayani Gupta Birthday Special: From 'Margarita with a Straw' to 'Article 15', her best performances

Actress Sayani Gupta was born on October 9, 1985, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), West Bengal. Sayani made her acting debut with feature film ‘Second Marriage Dot Com’ in 2012.

Not many know that she is a graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India. Sayani has an in depth understanding of film and television. She has proved herself as an artist over the years.

She has impressed the audience by playing impactful roles. Despite appearing in supporting roles, she has left her mark in the industry with her acting skills.

Actress Sayani Gupta is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday, October 9. On her birthday, here is a list of some of her best performances:

Fan

Fan was released internationally on 15 April, 2016. Sayani played the role of Sunaina, Shah Rukh Khan's manager in the film. She managed to grab attention with her performance despite sharing the screen with the King of Bollywood.

Advertisement

Jolly LLB 2

The black comedy film Jolly LLB 2 released in 2017. Sayani played the role of Hina Qasim Siddiqui in film. Her portrayal of the character seeking for justice was quite impressive and she was applauded for her acting in the film.

Margarita with a Straw

'Margrita with a straw' turned out to be her biggest breakthrough. She essayed the role of a blind Pakistani-Bangladeshi lesbian activist named Khanum, opposite Kalki koechlin. The film was applauded internationaly.

Advertisement

Four More Shots Please!

It is one of the most successful shows of Amazon Prime Video. In the series, Sayani was seen as Damini Rizvi Roy "Dee", a firm investigative journalist.

Advertisement

Article 15

The crime drama film Article 15 had a brilliant story with amazing performances. Sayani played the character of Gaura, the sister of one of the victims. The film received critical acclaim and Sayani Gupta once again proved herself as an brilliant actress.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:19 PM IST