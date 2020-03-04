Say what? Kareena Kapoor mentions Kangana Ranaut while speaking about 'married actresses'

Kareena Kapoor is on a roll!

After the success of her last venture, Good Newwz, where she was cast with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, fans are awaiting the actress's next where she will be working with the only Khan she hasn't worked with before, Irrfan Khan.

The promotions of their upcoming film, Angrezi Medium have started and the trailer has been launched. Recently the actress was interviewed by Bangalore Mirror and asked questions about movies, her acting career after marriage and her experience working with Irrfan.

During the interview, it was pointed out that Kareena Kapoor had defied the age-old convention that prevailed in B-town about actresses not being able to have an acting career after marriage, the actress replied by saying that there was nothing wrong in being a married actress. She highlighted that it is nothing but a notion and then went on to mention how actresses Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut have broken boundaries. However, taking the names of these two actresses in particular did not seem to go in tandem with having a career after marriage, predominantly because Kangana Ranaut is unmarried and Vidya Balan shot to fame way before she got married.

Here is what she said- "There is nothing wrong in being a married actress and fortunately, a number of directors support this today. I got to work with Kabir Khan, R Balki and so many other filmmakers after marriage. It’s just a notion that Bollywood wants unmarried girls. Times have changed and actresses like Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut have broken the boundaries with their choice of films. They have done some outstanding roles."