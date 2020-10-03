‘Say something’: Sayani Gupta urges Shah Rukh Khan to speak up for Dalits

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta urged Shah Rukh Khan to speak up for the Dalits, referring to the brutal Hathras gangrape and murder as well as the Balrampur rape case that shook the nation to its core.
Sayani’s comment came after SRK shared a post on Twitter on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
Sharing a picture of his kids AbRam and Suhana, the ‘Zero’ actor wrote, “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary.”
The ‘Article 15’ actress quote-tweeted the same and commented, “Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths.”
The actor is currently in the UAE along with his family for the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL).
Shah rukh, who owns the Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) team in the league, was recently spotted attending matches there, with wife Gauri and son Aryan.
Earlier, Sayani slammed the UP government for its inefficiency to provide justice. She wrote in another tweet, “Bhai #Article15 Ka script follow ki jaa rahi hai kya? Kuch toh sharm karo!!! Kuch Naya jhoot ijaad Karo!”
For those unversed the film ‘Article 15’ aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution which prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.
The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn as a police officer, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.
The Hathras case is similar to the film on several aspects including the involvement of police officials to coverup the crime.
Besides Sayani, several Bollywood actors like Swara Bhasker, Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar expressed their anger and disgust over the incidents.
