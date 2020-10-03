‘Say something’: Sayani Gupta urges Shah Rukh Khan to speak up for Dalits

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta urged Shah Rukh Khan to speak up for the Dalits, referring to the brutal Hathras gangrape and murder as well as the Balrampur rape case that shook the nation to its core.

Sayani’s comment came after SRK shared a post on Twitter on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Sharing a picture of his kids AbRam and Suhana, the ‘Zero’ actor wrote, “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary.”

The ‘Article 15’ actress quote-tweeted the same and commented, “Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths.”