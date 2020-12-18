'Saw their Twitter handle play referee': Kangana Ranaut accuses Zomato of 'bullying' her amid spat with Diljit Dosanjh

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been making headlines for her war of words with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, has accused restaurant aggregator and food delivery service Zomato of 'bullying' her. The 'Queen' actress said that she'd seen their official Twitter handle playing a 'referee' between her and Dosanjh and claimed that Zomato even supported a trend, which was allegedly flooded with rape threats.

Reacting to a news report about Zomato being the worst performing digital platform in the Fairwork India Ratings, Ranaut tweeted," I saw their @zomatoin twitter handle play referee between @diljitdosanjh and me, they openly bullied me also supported Kangana raped by Diljit trend."

"Hum ek industry mein kaam karte hain, aaj ladenge kal ek ho jayenge. Tum apna dekho, humare chakkar mein sadak pe mat aa jaana bhai," she added in Hindi.