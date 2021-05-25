'Save it for the needy': Sonu Sood reacts to fans pouring milk on his photo in Andhra Pradesh

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the second wave of COVID-19. He has been using his social media to arrange hospital beds, oxygen and other medical help for all the people in need.
Even last year during the lockdown, the 47-year-old helped hundreds of stranded migrant workers get back to their hometowns. For his kind deeds and his humanitarian acts, people appreciate him across the country and the Dabangg actor has been titled as the 'messiah' by them.
A couple of days back, as a token of appreciation, fans in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool and Nellore area showered Sonu's king-size banners with milk, a sign of devotion usually for Hindu idols.
Several pictures and videos of the act were shared on social media.
Addressing the incident, Sonu had said that he was "humbled" with the gesture. However, there were some users who criticized the act.
After being called out for not condemning the wastage of milk, Sonu on Monday responded to one of the videos and tweeted, "Humbled. Request everyone to save milk for someone needy."
Recently, Sonu announced that he and his team are working towards setting up an oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool and Nellore. The actor emphasized that they will set up more oxygen plants in states that need them, emphasizing it’s time to support rural India.
Separately, on the film front, Sonu had announced a new film titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie Acharya.