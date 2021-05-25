'Save it for the needy': Sonu Sood reacts to fans pouring milk on his photo in Andhra Pradesh

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the second wave of COVID-19. He has been using his social media to arrange hospital beds, oxygen and other medical help for all the people in need.

Even last year during the lockdown, the 47-year-old helped hundreds of stranded migrant workers get back to their hometowns. For his kind deeds and his humanitarian acts, people appreciate him across the country and the Dabangg actor has been titled as the 'messiah' by them.

A couple of days back, as a token of appreciation, fans in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool and Nellore area showered Sonu's king-size banners with milk, a sign of devotion usually for Hindu idols.