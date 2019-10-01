'Satyameva Jayate 2' First Look: John Abraham promises a bigger sequel

John, too, is excited about being part of this venture. “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With SMJ2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times,” he says.

The fresh pairing of John and Divya, who returns to acting after directing two movies of her own, is another highlight of the project. “I didn’t want to act in a film just for the sake of it,” says the latter. “For me, what mattered was the story and the role, and I got the right opportunity with this film,” she adds.

Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment believes the sequel will be an even bigger entertainer. He says, “John and Milap make for a formidable team and we are happy to push the envelope with a project that’s not only for the audiences to enjoy but is socially relevant as well.”

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on October 2, 2020.