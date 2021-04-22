Satyajit Ray Death Anniversary: 5 best movies by the legendary filmmaker

Satyajit Ray was an Indian film director, scriptwriter, documentary filmmaker, author, lyricist, magazine editor, illustrator, calligrapher and music composer.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in film history.

Ray was born in Calcutta which was prominent in the field of arts and literature. He started his career as a commercial artist, he was drawn into independent filmmaking after meeting French filmmaker Jean Renoir and viewing Vittorio De Sica's Italian neorealist film Bicycle Thieves during a visit to London.

He died on 23 April, 1992.

Here are a few of Ray's best movies:

1. Pather Panchali

Ray made his directorial debut with Bengali drama film Pather Panchali. It is the first film of The Apu Trilogy. This piece of brilliance is a social drama and it follows the childhood of the protagonist (Apu), his elder sister and the harsh village life of the poor family. It is based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's Bengali novel of the same name.

2. Aparajito

This is an Indian Bengali-language drama film written and directed by Satyajit Ray and is the second part of The Apu Trilogy. It is adapted from the first half of Bibhutibhushan Bannerjee's novel Aparajito. It starts off where the previous film ended with Apu's family moving to Varanasi and chronicles Apu's life from childhood to adolescence in college.

3. The World of Apu

The World of Apu originally released as Apur Sansar is the third part of the Apu Trilogy. This part focuses on Apu's adult life and the trials and tribulations that come his way.

4. Parash Pathar

Parash Pathar translated to English is The Philosopher's Stone. It is a Bengali language Indian fantasy comedy film. This was Ray's first film outside the Apu Trilogy. He directed this film and wrote the screenplay. It gives us a glimpse into his funny side.

5. Jalasaghar

This is a Bengali drama film directed by Ray himself. He also wrote the screenplay for this film. It is about how a dissolute zamindar would rather listen to music and put up spectacles rather than manage and protect his properties.