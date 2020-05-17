Satyajeet Dubey's mother tests positive for COVID-19, actor reveals 'it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now'

Speaking about the same to Hindustan Times, he said, "As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, ’You don’t worry about it, we will help’, and they did."

He also revealed that his 'Prassthanam' co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal, actress Zoa Morani and Tisca Chopra were among the others who helped him during the crisis.

In his latest Instagram post, Satyajeet answered the frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and wrote, "Bas kuch dino ki baat hai. Hang in there. Never let a bully win. Even if it’s a fucking virus."

