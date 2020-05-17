Satyajeet Dubey's mother tests positive for COVID-19, actor reveals 'it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now'

'Prassthanam' actor Satyajeet Dubey's mother has tested positive for COVID-19 and the actor has revealed how difficult it is to find a bed in hospitals, amid the pandemic. While, Satyajeet's mother is hospitalized in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, the actor and his sister have no symptoms and are under home quarantine. The 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' actor in an interview revealed that 'it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now.'
Satyajeet Dubey's mother suffers from migraine. In an Instagram post, he revealed that it all started with a severe migraine attack, high fever and excruciating body ache.
Speaking about the same to Hindustan Times, he said, "As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, ’You don’t worry about it, we will help’, and they did."
He also revealed that his 'Prassthanam' co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal, actress Zoa Morani and Tisca Chopra were among the others who helped him during the crisis.
In his latest Instagram post, Satyajeet answered the frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and wrote, "Bas kuch dino ki baat hai. Hang in there. Never let a bully win. Even if it’s a fucking virus."
Check out the post here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)