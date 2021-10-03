Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakrabory's lawyer in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case, to represent Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan was produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court on Sunday evening along with two others were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths.

The star kid has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances.

As per news agency PTI, advocate Satish Maneshinde is representing Aryan Khan in court.

Noted lawyer Satish Maneshinde also represented actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who was appointed as a special public prosecutor in the Palghar lynching case last year, is a popular criminal lawyer.

He reportedly defended actor Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 blasts case. Maneshinde was a part of Dutt's legal team, which included Farhana Shah, Karan Singh and grandson of octagenarian Delhi-based lawyer Rajendra Sing.

The lawyer shot to fame after securing bail for Dutt and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 2002 drink-and-drive case. His high profile cases include Chhota Rajan’s wife Sujata Nikalje's case, bookie Shoban Mehta and he also represented controversy queen Rakhi Sawant in an alleged abetment to suicide case.

Reports state that Maneshinde had also represented Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, however, Khan was represented by advocate Mahesh Bora and Hastimal Saraswat.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 08:01 PM IST