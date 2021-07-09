'Sasta GoT': Teaser of Nikkhil Advani's 'The Empire' series reminds netizens of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' and more

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment is all set to come up with a new web show, titled 'The Empire'. Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, 'The Empire' will showcase the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and king.
On Friday, the makers also unveiled the teaser of the show, which is being touted to be one of the grandest shows ever created in India.
Check it out here:
The teaser of the 'epic saga' reminded many netizens of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.
A Twitter user wrote: "The teaser of the show #TheEmpire is really impressive. Feels like Padmavat."
"Looks really interesting... can be like one of the Bhanshali type show, the teaser looked incredible," wrote another.
Meanwhile, some even called it a 'rip off' of popular fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones.
Check out the reactions here:
Speaking more about the project, Nikkhil, who is best known for his movies 'D-Day' and 'Batla House', said, "Putting together 'The Empire' has been a huge challenge but also a massive honor for me. Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, Mitakshara Kumar our director and everyone at Emmay Entertainment."
"Right from the story, to the star-cast and high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers," he added.
