'Sasta GoT': Teaser of Nikkhil Advani's 'The Empire' series reminds netizens of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' and more

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment is all set to come up with a new web show, titled 'The Empire'. Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, 'The Empire' will showcase the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and king.

On Friday, the makers also unveiled the teaser of the show, which is being touted to be one of the grandest shows ever created in India.

Check it out here: