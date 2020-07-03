Saroj Khan's last Instagram post has a connection to Sushant Singh Rajput

Saroj Khan's last Instagram post was interestingly about Sushant Singh Rajput.

On June 14, shortly after Suhant's death, Khan, an active social media user, had posted to say how much she loved watching the actor in all his film. She also expressed shock and sadness over his suicide.

The post is now trending across social media platforms, after Khan's demise in the early hours of Friday.

"I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your LIFE? I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your life. You could have spoken to an elder which could have helped you and would have kept us Happy looking at you. God bless your soul and I don't know what your father and sisters are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I loved you in all your movies and will always love you," Khan wrote in her post addressed to Sushant.