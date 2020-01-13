Saree not Sorry: Deepika Padukone turns into an ethnic goddess for 'Chhapaak' promotions

Deepika Padukone's most ambitious film, 'Chhapaak' is currently running in the theatres. The Meghna Gulzar directorial has won appreciation for its gripping storyline based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika Padukone, who is out and about promoting her recent release Chhapaak, was spotted in the city last night for an event at the Mumbai Press Club. And on Monday, the actress was spotted in the city as she stepped out for another promotional event.

Deepika looked as stunning as ever in a beautiful Anamika Khanna saree. The 'Chhapaak' actress is known for being the epitome of elegance and looked like an ethnic goddess, draped in six yards of elegance.

She teamed her yellow saree with a colourful sequinned blouse that complimented the beautiful pink borders of her saree. Deepika kept her hair and make-up simple with a nude lip and added some silver jewellery to complete the look.