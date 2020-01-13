Saree not Sorry: Deepika Padukone turns into an ethnic goddess for 'Chhapaak' promotions

Deepika Padukone's most ambitious film, 'Chhapaak' is currently running in the theatres. The Meghna Gulzar directorial has won appreciation for its gripping storyline based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Deepika Padukone, who is out and about promoting her recent release Chhapaak, was spotted in the city last night for an event at the Mumbai Press Club. And on Monday, the actress was spotted in the city as she stepped out for another promotional event.
Deepika looked as stunning as ever in a beautiful Anamika Khanna saree. The 'Chhapaak' actress is known for being the epitome of elegance and looked like an ethnic goddess, draped in six yards of elegance.
She teamed her yellow saree with a colourful sequinned blouse that complimented the beautiful pink borders of her saree. Deepika kept her hair and make-up simple with a nude lip and added some silver jewellery to complete the look.
On the film front, Deepika Padukone's flick 'Chhapaak' that hit the screens recently, minted 7.35 crore on Sunday.
It made 4.77 crores on its opening day and Deepika's performance has come in for a lot of praise as well. The 34-year-old actor has essayed the role of the acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial.
It was declared tax free in two states even before it was released and recently, Rajasthan also declared 'Chhapaak' as a tax free movie.
Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, 'Chhapaak' released on January 10, 2020, nationwide.
Inputs from ANI
