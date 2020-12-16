'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' writer Aatish Kapadia says Pakistani remake of the iconic comedy show is a 'blatant copy'

Aatish Kapadia, writer of the iconic comedy show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has called out the makers of a Pakistani TV show for 'shamelessly' copying the Star Network series - which featured Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and Deven Bhojani.

Kapadia took to his Facebook account to share a note about the 'unofficial remake' of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and said that while 'imitation is the best form of flattery, lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality.'

Calling the show a 'blatant copy', Aatish Kapadia wrote, "Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of our show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. By someone from our not so amicable neighbours, to our west.

It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they’ve even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed!"

His note further read, "I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is understandable. Khichdi had inspired many makers to come up with a show on the lines of Khichdi. The problem of course was that they didn’t understand the logic behind creating those illogical people. Similarly, inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong, because they thought it was a show only about class conflict; which was just one aspect of it. Written by using inversion as a tool."