Sara Ali Khan's 'Sunday yoga' time with brother Ibrahim and pet dog Fuffy

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children keep fans entertained on social media with her regular post from their childhood and a regular stock of banter.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal" with actor Kartik Aaryan, has a motley of films lined up.

She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara will also share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".