Sara Ali Khan's poem for mother Amrita Singh is all things love

'Simba' actress Sara Ali Khan is back from her vacation with her best friend and will be celebrating New Year's eve with her family. After making us feel jealous with her vacation pictures from the backwaters of Kerala, Sara added another gem to her Instagram feed. The actress took to the photo-sharing app to share an adorable collage with mom Amrita Singh and wrote a sweet poem to show her affection.

In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo can be seen looking as beautiful as ever as they twin with each other. One of the pictures is from the Christmas eve in which, both Sara and Amrita can be seen in an all-white ensemble. In the picture on the right, they are both wearing red, the picture is from this year's Diwali celebrations.

Sara's captions have been stealing the show lately and this one just won the internet's heart. The 'Kedarnath' actress wrote, "Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? 👥The only difference between us- is I always want her attention 🙇🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection 👩‍👧❤️🤗And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention 🙏🏻💪🏻My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension🧚🏻‍♀️🤱🏻She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention 💁🏻‍♀️👯‍♂️Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension 🤷‍♀️🙀😻With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension-Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. 🌍 🗺 🌌"