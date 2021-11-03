e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:41 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath visit rub Islamists the wrong way

FPJ Bureau
Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath visit rub Islamists the wrong way

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan’s visit to the Hindu shrine of Kedarnath has rubbed Islamists on the wrong side.

Her pictures with buddy Janhavi Kapoor have gone viral on the internet; the snaps showed the duo performing puja at the temple.

Islamists are bothered by the fact that Sara visited the shrine despite being a Muslim. Incidentally, her mother was a Sikh (actress Amrita Singh) and her grandmother – Sharmila Tagore – is a Hindu. “Back to where it all began. #JaiBholenath #grateful #blessed,” Sara had posted on her Instagram account along with an array of pictures. In no time, she was being trolled.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan had tweeted birthday wishes to Home Minister Amit Shah. Twitter users trolled her even for that, simply because they coincided with Aryan Khan’s ordeal in jail on drug charges. Wishing Shah on his birthday, Sara had tweeted, “Warmest birthday wishes and regards to the Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji.”

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:41 PM IST
