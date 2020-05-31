Sara Ali Khan's jaw-dropping transformation is the workout motivation you need amid the lockdown

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her jaw-dropping transformation from 'Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha' and it's the perfect workout motivation you need amid the lockdown.
The 'Love Aaj Kal' actress has been helping her fans kick the lockdown blues away, through her social media handle. From sharing throwback pictures to goofy videos with her brother, Sara's Instagram keeps fans amused. On Saturday, the 24-year-old shared a video of her amazing fitness transformation. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition! Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha"
Check out the video here:
Reacting to the video, fans took to the comments section to shower praises over the actress and called her an inspiration. A user wrote, "Wow omg amazing how long did it take to transform your beautiful body."
"That's called dedication... keep sparkling," wrote another fan.
The actress weighed 96kgs during her college days but she made up her mind to work hard towards her transformation. Talking about her weight loss journey, Sara had said, “For me, it all started in New York. I weighed 96kg and had a year to go before I graduated. The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kick started my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York. There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, [my routine] was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise."
On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of 1995 hit film 'Coolie No. 1'. The new version is directed by his father David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in 'Atrangi Re'.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)