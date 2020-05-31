Sara Ali Khan's jaw-dropping transformation is the workout motivation you need amid the lockdown

Reacting to the video, fans took to the comments section to shower praises over the actress and called her an inspiration. A user wrote, "Wow omg amazing how long did it take to transform your beautiful body."

"That's called dedication... keep sparkling," wrote another fan.

The actress weighed 96kgs during her college days but she made up her mind to work hard towards her transformation. Talking about her weight loss journey, Sara had said, “For me, it all started in New York. I weighed 96kg and had a year to go before I graduated. The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kick started my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York. There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, [my routine] was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise."

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of 1995 hit film 'Coolie No. 1'. The new version is directed by his father David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in 'Atrangi Re'.