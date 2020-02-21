Sara Ali Khan’s flaunts a sexy floral bikini for 'Coolie No 1' Goa schedule

Sara Ali Khan who has quickly turned into Bollywood’s buzz girl ever since her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, has also taken over social media by storm. The star kid who lost a tremendous amount of weight prior to entering the film industry can be seen flaunting her toned bod in some exotic bikini pictures on her Instagram account.

According to reports, Sara is currently in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actress shared a still on the photo sharing website where she can be seen donning a floral bikini layered with a peach shrug. She captioned the post as, "I see you #shesaw #seesaw #seashore"