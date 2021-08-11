Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger reacts to fans comparing her to actress, says 'I don't think we look that alike'

After Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, netizens have found a lookalike of Sara Ali Khan.

An Instagram user named Pwark Yiz is currently going viral for her uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

Yiz recently reacted to the same in a hilarious video about 'frequently asked questions'.

The question read: "Are you Sara Ali Khan?" Responding to the same, she joked: "Yes, this her k-pop stan account."

Opening up about the comparison, Pwark Yiz wrote in the caption: "Who is your celebrity lookalike? I never knew who Sara Ali Khan was until this year when I've received a ton of comments that I look like her. It doesn't bother me at all that ppl comment it. I think ppl comment that we look alike bc our eyebrows and nose are kind of similar. I don't think we look THAT alike but I understand where ppl are coming from."

Loading View on Instagram

Several Indian users took to the comments section to react to the hilarious video.

A user wrote, "When I saw you for the first time I thought why Sara Ali Khan doing Kpop covers lmao."

"You do look like Sara Ali Khan. Actually, she is an Indian actress and she is quite famous," read a comment.

Another user commented: "Omg seriously you look like Sara."

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath', opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress made her second appearance on-screen within a span of two weeks from her debut release by starring in Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba'.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

She will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

The movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 05:56 PM IST