Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba shares unseen pics of actress and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan, who often treats fans to throwback pictures of the Pataudi clan, took to her Instagram to share an unseen pic of the actress and her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sharing a picture of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim, she wrote in the caption: "lggy potter... Jaan ll #ibrahimalikhan The original... Is REAL. (Had to repost). Archived the other post. Loved alllll your wonderful comments. But just couldn't take the fake app touch up..;) my baby is cuter !! I'll share another ...new one soon. #nephew #love #sunday"
The photo shows a young Ibrahim smiling for the camera.
Check out the post here:
Saba also shared an unseen picture of herself with her niece, actress Sara Ali Khan.
The picture shows Sara sitting on Saba's lap and also features a teddy bear.
"My HEART ...On my Lap. Her heart...on the teddy bear! My Jaan.. My best moments..in my late teens(so not my best pic)... Spending time with my niece n nephew...in Bombay. Visits from Delhi," she captioned the post.
Last week, Saba Pataudi had shared an adorable throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan.
Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, she called the actress her "first jaan".
Her caption read: "Sara ... Poses for her aunt's photo shoot. Guess I prepared her for what was yet to come !!! Love my baby girl"
Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Pataudi is a jewellery designer.
Meanwhile, Sara, on the work front, will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. The release date of the film has not been specified yet.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)