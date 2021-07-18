Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba shares unseen pics of actress and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan, who often treats fans to throwback pictures of the Pataudi clan, took to her Instagram to share an unseen pic of the actress and her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sharing a picture of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim, she wrote in the caption: "lggy potter... Jaan ll #ibrahimalikhan The original... Is REAL. (Had to repost). Archived the other post. Loved alllll your wonderful comments. But just couldn't take the fake app touch up..;) my baby is cuter !! I'll share another ...new one soon. #nephew #love #sunday"

The photo shows a young Ibrahim smiling for the camera.

Check out the post here: