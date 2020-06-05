Sara Ali Khan's 'All Lives Matter' irks netizens: 'Ignorance in spite of her education is astounding'

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday has created a stir on the internet after she reportedly shared an 'All Lives Matter' post on Instagram.

Hashtag Sara Ali Khan was trending on Twitter, with netizens giving mixed reviews for the now-deleted post.

Khan drew criticism from many Twitter users for the picture which says 'All Lives Matter' striking the word 'black' on the post. The picture is an illustrational drawing of hands of different colours, with an additional picture of the trunk of an elephant.

"Of course she crossed out Black and then reduced it down to animal rights...that political science degree looking real good Sara Ali Khan," one of the tweets read.