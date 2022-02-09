Sara Ali Khan wishes mom Amrita Singh on her birthday with a heartfelt post, proves she is her carbon copy

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan's mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh turned a year older on Wednesday (February 9).

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared several pictures of the mother-daughter duo. The 'Atrangi Re' actress shared a couple of collages in which she tried to match everything from the photo of her mom from her young days.

She also penned a heartfelt note for her mother. In the caption, Sara thanked her for always motivating, encouraging and inspiring her.

"Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud 🤗 and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude," she wrote.

Sara also used the hashtags like "#bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter."

Take a look at her post here:

Moments after she shared the post, actor Tiger Shroff commented, "Happy birthday to Amrita mamm pls wish her from meee."

Several fans wrote in the comments section that the 26-year-old actress is a carbon copy of her mother.

"You totally look like her," a fan wrote. Another user commented, "It's like she literally gave birth to herself."

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh married in 1991. They welcomed two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, they got separated in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and they have two sons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in 'Atrangi Re' with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

She will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in a yet-untitled film, directed by Laxman Utekar. She also has 'Gaslight' with Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey in the pipeline.

