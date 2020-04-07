Sara Ali Khan wishes fans Happy World Health Day, shares video of herself dancing like no one's watching

'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday wished fans a Happy World Health Day and shared a throwback video of herself where she can be seen dancing her heart out. The chirpy queen can be seen clad in a winter ensemble as she joyfully dances on the streets of New York. The 24-year-old can be seen dancing to her heart's content as a live musician performs in the background.

The 'Kedarnath' actress, Sara Ali Khan captioned the video: “Because Happy = Healthy. So Happy World Health Day. Stay motivated and positive- it’s the only way. Especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit.”

The video garnered a lot of attention on social media and received over 1,707,465 views. Fans also took to the comments section to react to the Pataudi Princess's video. A user, "Pleas stop being so cute"

While another fan had a rather peculiar request and wrote, "Go Corona go" Pe karo Dance please."