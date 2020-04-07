Sara Ali Khan wishes fans Happy World Health Day, shares video of herself dancing like no one's watching

'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday wished fans a Happy World Health Day and shared a throwback video of herself where she can be seen dancing her heart out. The chirpy queen can be seen clad in a winter ensemble as she joyfully dances on the streets of New York. The 24-year-old can be seen dancing to her heart's content as a live musician performs in the background.
The 'Kedarnath' actress, Sara Ali Khan captioned the video: “Because Happy = Healthy. So Happy World Health Day. Stay motivated and positive- it’s the only way. Especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit.”
The video garnered a lot of attention on social media and received over 1,707,465 views. Fans also took to the comments section to react to the Pataudi Princess's video. A user, "Pleas stop being so cute"
While another fan had a rather peculiar request and wrote, "Go Corona go" Pe karo Dance please."
On Monday, Sara Ali Khan had shared tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom -- especially the Monday blues during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video.
"Monday motivation...Sara's suggestion- dance edition... Revisit any previous tradition... Riyaaz, training, repetition... It'll all come to fruition... And of course- I must mention In this 'quarantime' any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe," she wrote.
Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Much needed motivation."
Another one commented: "Beautiful and amazing."
On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in "Atrangi Re".
