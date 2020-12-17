Sara Ali Khan was sacked from Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' after being linked to Sushant's death case: Report

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was reportedly supposed to play the leading lady in Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'. The actress, however, was sacked from the project due to her alleged involvement in the case and Tara Sutaria was roped in for the role.

Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan was questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai on September 26.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan was dropped out of the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut film 'Heropanti' as makers didn't want to 'jeopardize' their project, amid the increasing boycott campaigns and the flak that the young actress received.